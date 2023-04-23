Callous Liam Beckinsale, 23, made the child gag as he forced them to drink and left them with a cut lip in a separate incident in north Essex.

Harrowing mobile phone footage played to Chelmsford Crown Court showed Beckinsale even suspend the toddler in the air with his arm around their throat and hold them in a wrestling chokehold.

It was to be this series of videos captured by another victim of the defendant “snarling and growling” at the child which were significant in putting him behind bars.

Wicked - Liam Beckinsale has been jailed for more than four years (Image: Essex Police)

Judge Christopher Morgan said “They were a very young child who was completely defenceless from a man of your age”.

Nicholas Jones, prosecuting, said Beckinsale also controlled the woman who captured the footage of his crimes and threatened to harm her if she took the child to hospital.

On one occasion he held her around the throat “until her body went limp” and on another he knocked her unconscious with a blow to the back of the head.

Beckinsale, of James Road, Clacton, admitted cruelty to a child and controlling or coercive behaviour and was jailed for four years and three months.

Sentenced - Beckinsale was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Google Maps)

A victim personal statement read to the court said the female victim has been left having nightmares and sleepless nights due to Beckinsale’s conduct.

“I do not feel safe in my own home because of the torture you inflicted on me,” she said.

Judge Morgan said the defendant led a campaign of “violence, aggression and intimidation” and expressed serious concerns about the footage he had been shown.

“It showed you holding the child in a wrestling chokehold. Behaviour like this plainly only belongs in a wrestling ring,” he added.

Beckinsale’s mitigation detailed how he is “ashamed and disgusted” about his behaviour.

The court heard he has since received therapy to help him address his issues.

