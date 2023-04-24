The Mad About Theatre will perform Music Hall The Musical!, written by company director Indi Allen.

Set after the outbreak of the Second World War, the show is to be dedicated to former Mad About Theatre actress Anita Doo.

She died in March after suffering from early onset Alzheimer’s.

Indi Allen said: “The true cruelty of the Alzheimer's disease is that it took one of the most intelligent and versatile actresses and reduced her physical and mental capacity to such a debilitating state.

"We are all devastated that Anita died of this terrible disease and through this show we hope to emulate the strong acting talent of Anita. Our thoughts and love are with her wonderful daughter, Chloe."

Meanwhile, the company also uses its theatrical work to raise funds for charities and local projects.

Mad Theatre runs the Mad Soul Food kitchen and many other projects supporting people across the Tendring district.

Music Hall The Musical will be performed on Saturday April 29 at 1pm and 5pm at St Osyth Public Hall.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children. Booking now on 07709 315510.