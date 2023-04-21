Murs, from Witham, is back in the city in August, following on from a hugely successful show in 2021.

Announcing the tour at the end of last year, Olly has already revealed he will be joined by Scouting for Girls.

Murs has today revealed his last two supporting acts joining him in Colchester.

Dagny and Sam Tompkins will be accompanying Olly to Colchester Castle Park on Sunday, August 27.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

With more than one billion streams, Norway’s most exciting artist and live performer Dagny joins the line-up.

For Dagny it all came together for the first time when her single ‘Blackbeat’ surprised the industry in 2015.

The road to international attention was quite short as the track rose up the charts in multiple territories, resulting in more than 45 million cumulative streams.

Support - Dagny is described as Norway’s most exciting artist and live performer (Image: N/A)

Having been critically acclaimed by everyone from Nylon and Billboard to The Guardian and Harper’s Bazaar, Dagny has proved she was far from a one hit wonder having released ‘Ultraviolet’ in the same year as ‘Blackbeat’ as well as hit singles ‘Wearing Nothing’ and ‘Love You Like That’ in 2017.

Before the release of her debut album in 2020 which contained singles like ‘Come Over’ and her award multi-platinum mega hit ‘Somebody’, Dagny helped co-write Katy Perry’s ‘Never Really Over’ which is closing in on one billion streams to date.

READ MORE >>

Being often compared to Sam Fender’s anthemic truth-seeking or Tom Walker’s revelatory autobiography, Sam Tompkins completes the Castle Park bill this summer.

While having Justin Bieber as a prominent supporter who he hosted a sensational IG Live with in Lockdown - which is one of the most memorable and fulfilling achievements in Sam’s life - pop phenomenon Bebe Rexha co-signed his work.

Singer - Sam Tompkins is one of the final two support acts for Olly Murs' Colchester gig (Image: N/A)

Tompkins has a colossal online audience with Elton John and Sam Smith also being fans of the singer.

Well known for his viral hit ‘To The Moon’ with JNR Choi which has amassed more than 230 million Spotify streams, it has seen the star sell out UK Tours performing to more than 20,000 people, packing out London’s huge Kentish Town Forum.

Popstar - Olly Murs will be joined by Scouting for Girls, Sam Tompkins and Dagny (Image: N/A)

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of Grandslam Live Ltd said, “We are delighted to confirm the full line-up for Olly’s return to his hometown at Colchester Castle Park this summer.

"We know Olly will put on an amazing show, which now promises to be another epic party over the bank holiday weekend with these incredible additions to the line-up."

To get tickets to see Olly Murs on Sunday, August 27 in Colchester Castle Park head to lhgtickets.com or ollymurs.com