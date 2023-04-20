Adnams has opened a store in Connaught Avenue, as it looks to extend its reach to the Essex coast.

The store opened earlier today with bosses already saying they feel an immediate affinity with the picturesque Tendring town.

Stylish - The Frinton store has the trademark Adnams branding (Image: Lorne Spicer)

They decided to move into Frinton after a "a strong base of online customers encouraged" them to bring their "unique blend of authentic drinks" to the area.

Bosses at Adnams have now expressed their delight at the great reaction to the shop's arrival.

Victoria Savory, head of marketing for Properties and Retail at Adnams, added: “As soon as word was out about us opening in Frinton we were overwhelmed by the positive feedback and the warmth of the local community, which is so important to us, an independent business.”

Creative - Live music was available at the launch (Image: Lorne Spicer)

Adam Pepper, assistant store manager, who was previously at the Hadleigh store, has joined the ranks in Frinton.

He joins crew members local to Frinton and is said to be excited at the prospect of becoming part of the community.

Kelly Oxborrow, store manager, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming new customers, and finally being able to offer that personal touch to loyal Adnams fans in this area.

Looking Good - The opening event was well presented (Image: Lorne Spicer)

“We will also be offering a home delivery service within 15 miles, so we can do the hard lifting for them.”

As part of the official opening Adnams in Frinton has invited residents to visit the store and join in the celebrations until 7pm tonight.

A spokesman for Adnams said: “Why not take the opportunity to be one of the first to look around and meet the new team?

“There will be drinks, nibbles, and live music, as well as an official toast.

Frinton brings the number of Adnams stores across the East of England to 14, the store is located in 97 Connaught Avenue.

For more information contact the team by calling 01255 440 830 or emailing frinton@adnams.co.uk