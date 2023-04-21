Norfolk, Essex and Suffolk Teacher Training (NESTT) is being formed following a merger of teacher trainers Suffolk and Norfolk SCITT and BEC Teacher Training.

Primary and secondary schools in Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Basildon, Southend, Rayleigh, Wickford and surrounding areas will be supported by NESTT.

Leaders at NESTT are already laying foundations for the future for the new organisation, including working with subject experts to design a new curriculum for the teachers of tomorrow.

Anna Richards, executive leader of Suffolk and Norfolk SCITT, said: “The two SCITTs merging to form NESTT share a vision of working with all our local partners to nurture a vibrant, research-engaged community of teachers in our area.

“We are a tried and tested local provider and will continue to be responsive to local need.

“Collaborating with head teachers in each area will enable us to consult widely amongst our partnership schools andl multi-academy trust CEOs.”

Suffolk and Norfolk SCITT and BEC Teacher Training will continue to operate as individual providers until the end of the 2023-24 school year.

NESTT is hosting train to teach information events on May 9, June 14, and July 13, the programme will begin training teachers from September 2024.

For more information visit nestt.org.uk.