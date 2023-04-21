Last week, PCSO Diss from the Walton and Frinton policing team joined Paul Phillips from Essex Youth Service to take 35 young people from Walton Youth Club to Maes Y Lade Outdoor Activity Centre in Brecon, Wales.

This was made possible thanks to a partnership with the Essex Boys and Girls Club.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “During their time away they took part in mountain walking, laser tagging, canoeing, and caving.

“Each of the young people worked well together as a team, they each overcame all the challenges they faced with their confidence growing each day.

“Despite some challenging weather of snow, hail stones and heavy rain all the young people completed all their challenges of the day, everyone had a fantastic time.”

Walton Youth Club was launched one year ago and since teaming up with Kevin Smith from Frinton Rotary Club, attendee numbers have increased.

It runs every Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm during term times and is based in the YMCA Red Triangle Club in Portobello Road, Walton.

For more information contact Paul Phillips on 07789 187720 or paul.phillips@essex.gov.uk.