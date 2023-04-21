It will also lower your risk of heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and even cancer.

Staying active can even boost your confidence, improve your sleep, and give you more energy.

The recommended activity level is 30 minutes, five times a week - gardening, energetic housework, cycling and daily walks all count.

Active Essex can help you find activities that suit you, even if you struggle to move around.

Tel: 03330 131620*

Ask at your local leisure or community centre too. They may also have activities you can join in with.

Community 360 organises ‘Walking for Wellness’ walks. For more information call: 01206 505250 or visit: community360.org.uk/what-we-do/finding-your-feet/.

Stay connected

Spending time with other people can improve your mental health and can help to stop you feeling lonely or anxious. If you can no longer do the things you used to or are unsure what activities you can get involved with locally, there is support to help you take up new hobbies and interests or to find out about volunteer work. For more information contact:

Community360 Colchester

Tel: 01206 505250 Email: info@community360.org.uk or visit the One Colchester Hub in Long Wyre St. Colchester.

OR

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST):

Tel: 01255 425692 Email: socialprescribing@cvstendring.org.uk.

Keep hydrated

It’s important to drink enough fluids every day, especially when the weather is getting warmer. If you don’t drink enough, you can feel tired and confused and you’re more likely to have a urinary infection.

It’s recommended you drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week and avoid sugary, fizzy drinks.

Give up smoking

Smoking is linked to a whole range of health problems, including heart disease, lung cancer, and bronchitis. The good news is that if you stop smoking, your circulation, lung capacity and energy levels will improve.

Essex Wellbeing Service can help you give up smoking. It also offers support to help you lose weight and improve your emotional health and wellbeing.

Tel: *0300 303 9988 Email: provide.essexwellbeing@nhs.net.

*(Calls to 03 numbers cost the same as if you were calling an 01 or 02 landline – including from mobiles.)