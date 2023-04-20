POLICE are no longer looking for a man who was wanted on recall to prison.
Last week, Essex Police issued an appeal to help find Scott Warner who had links to Colchester and Clacton.
The 34-year-old absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire at about 8pm on Thursday, April 6.
He is serving a sentence of six years and seven months for offences including burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are no longer looking for the public’s help to find Scott Warner, who was wanted on recall to prison.
“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of recall to prison, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He remains in custody.”
