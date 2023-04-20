THE organiser of a front garden sale has expressed her thanks for everyone who came to buy wares.
Susan Vousden held the sale in Fleetwood Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, and residents brought along toys, bric-a-brac, electronics, clothes and other items to sell.
The event took place on Saturday, April 15, from 10am to 4pm and raised £262.50.
Funds raised will be donated to Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, St Osyth, where Susan volunteers.
She said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to Sandra Arris who organised the raffle, my granddaughter Scarlett Mercy, husband Alan Vousden and anyone who came along to buy and support.”
