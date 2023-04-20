RESIDENTS will be able to watch a flypast of more than 60 aircraft for the King's Coronation which will travel across Essex towns.
Aircrafts from the Royal Navy, the Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Colchester, Manningtree, Halstead, Braintree, Witham and Maldon on May 6 to celebrate the coronation.
It will also fly over other parts of Essex like Billericay, Wickford, Brentwood and parts of Basildon.
According to a map by the website military-airshows.co.uk, Colchesterians will enjoy the flypast of red arrows between 2pm and 2.45pm.
Military Airshows say the flypast will include the famous Red Arrows, 16 helicopters, the Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the RAF's new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, joint RAF and RN crewed F-35B Lightning II jets and transport aircraft from the RAF's Air Mobility Force.
It will also be the first flypast involvement of the RAF's new Envoy IV CC1 aircraft.
A spokesman from Military Airshows said: "Over 60 military aircraft will form a flypast for the King's Coronation on May 6.
"The flypast will impose restrictions in airspace in the vicinity of North Sea, East Anglia, Essex and London to overly Buckingham Palace."
According to the website, residents in Harwich and Manningtree will also enjoy a glimpse of the aircraft from April 25 to 27 as a flypast rehearsal is expected to take place in the vicinity of The Wash, The North Sea and Southwold, Suffolk and parts of Essex.
