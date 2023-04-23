Paul Rees, 52, caused traffic to come to a standstill as he shouted, swore and gesticulated at the other driver in Colchester last October.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard Rees was driving a Mercedes Sprinter in Colne Causeway when the incident took place at 10.10am on October 6.

Court documents show he exited a roundabout and attempted to pass another vehicle, which prevented him from overtaking.

Hearing - the case was heard at Colchester Magistrates' Court (Image: Archant)

Rees then changed lane to get behind the vehicle which had irked him and proceeded to overtook it and another car on the wrong side of the road.

His actions took place despite the oncoming traffic heading towards him, before stopping his vehicle and getting out to launch his tirade of abuse.

Rees, of Dixon Avenue, Clacton, was found to have driven without due care and attention by magistrates.

He did not appear at his court sentencing and was handed eight penalty points on his driving licence.

Rees must also pay £1,034 in a fine, court costs and victim surcharge.