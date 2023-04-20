There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Sebastian

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Blonde

Sebastian is a dog who is looking for a family of his own and has grown a little in confidence since arriving at the Danaher Animal Home.

His favourite activity is running around off lead as he has lots of energy so a home with a safe and secure garden would benefit him.

Danaher Animal Home are unsure if he has lived in a home before after coming in as a stray so he needs an understanding and patient family who are willing to train him within the home.

Tabby and Isla

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair (Tabby) and Ragdoll (Isla)

Colour - Grey (Tabby) and Brown & White (Isla)

Tabby and Isla are two cats who are described as "completely inseparable" and are looking for a new home together.

Tabby is the more outgoing of the pair, who really enjoys playing with her toys and especially loves catnip, whilst Isla is a bit more reserved but still likes a bit of a fuss.

They are looking for a rural location to settle down in and are stated as being good options for families who have owned cats previously.

Rachel

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Whippet crossbreed

Colour - Tan

Rachel is described as a "sweet" and "friendly" dog who greets everyone in a "loving manner".

She came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray and her skin was not in the best condition at first.

Through medicated baths, her skin is much improved and her fur is slowly growing back on her abdomen and hind legs.

Rachel can be insecure in certain situations and will look to her human for reassurance.

She will need adopters who have a calm home and will be willing to work with her on those insecurities.

Dylan

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old (approx.)

Breed - Stated as "unknown crossbreed"

Colour - Tan and Black

Dylan came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray and they do not have any previous history on him.

Since being in their care he has shown himself "to be a true gentleman" with very good manners.

He walks well on a harness, sits nicely for treats and gives great cuddles.

Dylan would prefer to be the only pet in his forever home and any children in the home should be over the age of 14.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”