A MOTORCYCLIST who sped off so quickly he fell off his bike and smashed into a stationary vehicle has been handed six points.

Steven Armstrong, 50, lost control of his Honda Fireblade as he accelerated “at speed” from a stationary position in Thorrington on August 25 last year.

The offence was proven in Armstrong’s absence from Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Armstrong, of Sydney Street, Brightlingsea, was handed six penalty points and ordered to pay £726 in a fine, costs and surcharge.