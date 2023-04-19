The house, four Tamarisk Way in Jaywick, is listed among 130 lots in the latest auction being held by auctioneers Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Village Estates, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £40,000 at the firm’s auction.

Paul Bridgeman, director and auctioneer, said: “This residential investment property is situated close to the seafront at Jaywick in an area that is undergoing regeneration.

“Jaywick is located approximately two and a half miles along the coast from Clacton which has further comprehensive shopping, recreational facilities and transportation links, including mainline railway station to London.”

The property includes a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Outside there is a yard to the front of the property.

Let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement at a current rental of £534.20 per calendar month, the property generates £6,410 per annum.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex

The current auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday 4 May.

For more information visit cliveemson.co.uk.