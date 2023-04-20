Steven Walker, of Walton, is in the running for an award delivered by Essex County Council’s education task force.

The award is part of the Essex Year of Reading and the organising team invited entrants to submit a piece of writing in any genre, as long as it was inspired by Essex.

Steven submitted a short non-fiction story titled Forgotten Essex Heroine about golf champion Kathleen Garham who learned to play at The Naze Golf Club, nearly 100 years ago.

He said: “I am chuffed to have been shortlisted for an award.

“My entry will be published in an anthology of other shortlisted stories and on the Essex Year of Reading App.

“Kathleen Garnham was a trailblazer for women playing in a mostly male-dominated game, so as a feminist I felt it was important to recognize her and acknowledge her role in helping society be more inclusive and diverse.”

Ms Garnham went on to become one of the top International women’s golfers in the late 1920’s.

Steven discovered her remarkable story while doing research for his book about the Naze titled The Naze: Hidden History and Fascinating Facts.

He has donated money to The Naze Protection Society and Walton and District Community Foodbank from book sales.