Properties in the CO11 and CO122 postcode areas, including Manningtree, Lawford and Bromley, have been left without power due to a fault in the electricity network, causing engineers to have to redirect power.

Engineers at UK Power Networks were made aware of the cut at 6.23am this morning, following notification from a customer.

A map of the affected area (Image: UK Power Networks)

Engineers attended the site at 6.50am and started work shortly afterwards, though it is expected that houses could be without power until 10am.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers previously diverted electricity around the fault, however, this diversion has not held.

“They are continuing their work on site and are now aiming to have you back on between 9:00am and 10:00am.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you."