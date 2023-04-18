Crews from Clacton, Frinton and Weeley were called to Sundale Close in Holland on Sea at 5.30pm today.

The swift acting firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the fire and stopped it spreading to the rest of the property.

Station Manager Nick Singleton said: “This started as a small fire but it quickly got out of control and caused serious fire and smoke damage to the house.

Fire - the flames spread from a bonfire (Image: ECFRS)

“Thanks to the quick actions of the firefighters the fire didn't engulf the whole house, but it wouldn't have taken long in these windy weather conditions and the whole property could have been lost.”

Mr Singleton warned people to not have a bonfire if it is windy or if the weather is dry and hot.

He added: “Never place it too close to your house, sheds, trees, fences and plants as they can quickly burn out of control. Lastly, never leave a bonfire unattended.”