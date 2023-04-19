Michael Crumlish, of Southgreen Gardens, Clacton, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, alongside seven other defendants.

The 27-year-old had been involved in a violent incident with a member of the so-called J Block gang on August 15 last year.

He had gone into the Maple Park area of Ipswich armed with a machete before being approached by a man armed with a cosh.

Crumlish, who was not part of the gang, admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a machete, in a public place and affray.

He was handed a sentence of 16 months suspended for two years.

During the same court hearing, five other males were jailed for their role in the “well-oiled” J Block drugs gang as well as violent attacks.

Gerson Assuncao, 22, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to a total of five years and ten months in custody.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, affray, possessing a knife, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Matas Vaitekunas, 20, of Victoria Street, Ipswich, was given three years behind bars after admitting being involved in the supply of Class A and B drugs, affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

17-year-old Mekhi Ebanks, meanwhile, was given three years in prison after admitting wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm in relation to a stabbing.

Daniel Kovalkov, also 17, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and affray and was sentenced to 42 months in jail.

Ethan Smith, 22, of Cardiff Avenue, Ipswich, will spend 44 months in prison after admitting being involved in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

In addition to Crumlish, two others were handed suspended sentences for their involvement in crimes which concerned the gang.

Bobby Walters, 26, of Victoria Street, Ipswich, and 17-year-old of Laurynas Talacka admitted affray.

Walters was given a sentence of 12 months suspended for two years.

Talacka was only charged with affray, sentenced to a nine-month rehabilitation order with 30 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing eight men in total for 26 offences, Judge Martyn Levett told the court this kind of behaviour makes the town “become eerily silent and deserted”.

Judge Martyn Levett allowed Ebanks, Kovalkov, and Talacka to be named in the press in the name of open justice.