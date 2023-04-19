Queenie Nichols, 100, of Romley Close, Clacton celebrated her birthday on Saturday, April 15, and was among the first to receive a birthday card from King Charles.

However, she could not fully enjoy her birthday as she has been left without central heating sand hot water since her boiler broke on March 24.

A concerned resident, who would like to remain anonymous, detailed the situation.

He said: “I believe it’s neglect from the housing society, Eastlight Community Homes.

“Last time I saw Queenie and gave her a present all she could talk about was how cold she was which really made me tear up.

“Queenie is also registered blind and deaf so she can’t really do anything about it, her carers have to take her washing to their own homes and do it for her.

“She hasn’t had a full bath for close to a month because of this.”

The resident has reported the issue to Eastlight on several occasions but has been rebuffed each time.

He says Eastlight have told him they cannot speak about the issue because it is a personal matter and her family has power of attorney.

He added: “People have been trying to help her in different ways, whether its holding her hand or wrapping her in blankets to keep her warm.

“We can boil the kettle for her to make tea but that isn’t doing much.

“Because of her condition she can’t even watch TV and her special headphones are broken so she can’t listen to the radio either.

“She’s just sitting at home all day doing nothing, it’s really saddening.”

Eastlight Community Homes said they have provided Mrs Nichols with temporary boilers whilst sorting out a boiler replacement.

A spokesperson for Eastlight Community Homes said: “During a visit on 28 March, we identified that our resident’s boiler needed replacing and provided temporary heaters.

“While our contractors have begun installing a new boiler on April 18, we are contacting the resident to apologise for the delay and to offer her compensation.”