YOUNGSTERS are set to learn about potential future roles as an annual careers fair is set to take place.
Clacton Coastal Academy pupils will attend the careers fair which, as it stands, has 40 stands slated to present.
The stands represent different educational routes as well as local and national businesses.
Clacton Coastal Academy’s careers fair will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 9.20am to 3.30pm with a one hour lunch break from 1.10pm to 2.10pm.
For more information call the school on 01255 428 131.
