The fund was relaunched in January as part of the airport's commitment to support the community - and recently awarded grants of between £850 and £5,000.

Among the organisations receiving grants were the 1st Chesterford Scout Group, which was awarded £5,000 towards the extension of its scout hut.

The former Stansted Airport Community Trust making its final donation to St Clare Hospice (Image: Stansted Airport)

Group scout leader Andrew Taylor said: "Thank you so much to Stansted Airport Community Fund for their kind donation.

"The finished extension will provide toilets, kitchen, store and an enlarged hall and will make our weekly meeting so much easier and more enjoyable."

Other grants awarded include:

Clavering Cricket Club - pavilion rethatching - £5,000

Clavering Jubilee Field - playground equipment - £5,000

Enterprise East Group, Saffron Walden - visual arts equipment - £5,000

Henham Village Hall - renovations to the hall - £5,000

St Nicholas Church, Berden – roof replacement for church - £5,000

St Paul’s Harlow Town Centre with St Mary’s Little Parndon – building renovations - £5,000

Little Hadham Village Hall Trust - a new set of tables and chairs for events - £4,300

Little Canfield Parish Council – traffic speed indication awareness equipment - £2,500

Aythorpe Roding Village Hall – a new set of tables and chairs for events - £2,339

Stansted Bowling Club - kitchen equipment - £2,000

Great Chesterford Bowls Club - disabled access toilet - £1,000

Hertfordshire Boat Rescue - specialist diving rescue kit - £1,000

St Mary the Virgin church, Wendens Ambo - new bell ropes - £850

Hockerill Cricket Club - refurbishment of club house - £5,000

Cllr Garry LeCount, chair of the fund, said: "We were pleased to see so many applications from such a diverse range of community groups."

READ MORE

The new fund replaces Stansted Airport Community Trust and will provide £150,000 a year in grants to local charities and community groups within a 10-mile radius of the airport.

An online Q&A session about the fund will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, April 25. For details email community@stanstedairport.com.