During a recent meeting, a panel from the Clacton Conservative Association voted to not automatically reselect Giles Watling as the constituency’s MP.

Party members are set to vote at a future meeting on whether Mr Watling is reselected as the next candidate.

Jeff Bray, chairman of the Clacton Conservative Association, said: “The re-adoption process for our MP is ongoing, as is the case in many constituencies.

“Mr Watling did not receive the necessary number of votes to be re-adopted at a recent meeting of the selection committee.

“We now move to the next stage, which is a vote of all the party members in the constituency.

“This will take a few weeks to ensure that all members have the opportunity to vote.”

Party members are set to be informed of a ballot and once this is sent out, each member will have about two weeks to respond.

Clacton Conservatives are looking to be re-elected in the constituency by focusing on pressing issues affecting the Clacton and Frinton community.

The party has pointed to the successful £20 million bid for funds from the Government’s levelling up fund as one of its main achievements.

Mr Watling said he understood the process was happening because of particular boundary changes and the introduction of new voting areas.

He said: “I wasn’t surprised when I didn’t gain enough votes at the initial meeting as I know there has been some dissatisfaction in some corners.

“I do my best to engage with people but as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ‘When the herd moves, the herd moves'.

“I stand on my record and if party members want me then so be it but it’s as simple as that.

“I’ve opened 25,000 pieces of casework on issues from Universal Credit to helping people get a new fridge and I sign off on each of them personally.”

An update will be provided on whether Mr Watling is re-elected as the Clacton parliamentary candidate in the next few weeks.