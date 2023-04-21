The independent school St Philomena’s will welcome these guests between 9am and 11am on Tuesday, April 25.

This follows school placement announcement day on Monday, April 17.

St Philomena’s is aiming to offer an “alternative” choice for parents disappointed with their child’s school allocation.

In a statement, the school highlighted its strengths.

It said: “With small class sizes, a dedicated focus on growing, learning and achieving together, St Philomena’s School prides itself on achieving high academic standards and encourages pupils to develop their talents within an atmosphere built on respect and kindness. “

Headteacher Philippa Matthews said: “St Philomena's is a small school that feels like a big family. We are incredibly proud of what we offer and embrace the opportunity of learning and growing together in all that we do.

“In showcasing what we have to offer, we believe we present an affordable alternative that provides excellence and academic achievement to all children and we would love to welcome any parents to our open morning”.

During Easter, students from the school worked with Frinton Rotary Club for the Thoughtfulness Thursday programme funded by Tendring Council.

As part of this initiative, the children handcrafted special cards and delivered eggs to elderly residents.

To find out more information about the open morning, call 01255 674492 or email admin@stphilomenas.com