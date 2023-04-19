St Andrews C of E Primary in Clacton Road, Weeley, created the allotment as a way to engage people in sustainable and healthy living.

Children will be involved in designing and maintaining the garden beds, learning about plant life cycles, and harvesting produce for healthy snacks as well as supporting the school kitchen.

Composting - Angela Barnes from Weeley in Bloom presenting the children with the new wormery. (Image: St Andrews PFTA)

A spokeswoman for St Andrews PTFA said: “This has all been possible with the support and determination of the PTFA, parent volunteers, Weeley in Bloom and donations from local businesses.

“We would like to give our thanks to Angela Barnes from Weeley in Bloom who kindly donated the children a Wormery and explained to the children the importance of worms in our allotment.

“Thank you to our parent and Grandparent volunteers Adam Gordon and Clive Jennings who without both of their support and dedication this project couldn’t have taken the shape it has.

All Done - The finished allotment in St Andrews C of E Primary School, Weeley. (Image: St Andrews PTFA)

“Thank you to Bentley Fencing Supplies, AHE Group LTD, Paynes Turf and Smart Scaffolding for your generous donations.”

St Andrews PTFA is looking for a business to sponsor the allotment each year with a small donation for new materials and cost of upkeep.

If interested email ptatandrews@outlook.com.