Great Clacton Church of England Junior School introduced the project last year after a successful funding bid to Tendring Council’s Community Fund.

Karen Jones, executive headteacher, said the shop serves the whole community rather than just families from the school.

United front - children working hand in hand at the community shop (Image: Anna Davidson)

She added: “We recognise that times are hard for lots of people and we wanted to do something to try and support.

“The shop stocks cupboard staples such as pasta, cereal and tinned vegetables, as well as cleaning products and some toiletries.

“We ask for £5 for ten items and this is for anyone in the community, you do not have to have a child at Great Clacton to use our shop.”

Mrs Jones explained while grant money helped the shop launch, the hope is for it to eventually become self-sustained.

She said the school is therefore looking for businesses who are willing to make monthly donations of £20 to support the community shop.

In another initiative, the school has also established a uniform swap shop.

This allows families to exchange outgrown uniforms or buy second hand items for a small donation.

To find out more information about the community shop, contact the school on 01255 424906.