The teenagers from Youth Inspired Tendring, Community Voluntary Services (CVS) Tendring’s youth volunteer forum, offered their time during the Easter school holidays.

After previously completing CVS Tendring’s Dementia Friend Awareness training, the youngsters spent the day at Corner Lodge care home in Jaywick taking part in Easter crafts.

Responsible - Youngsters also took part in a litter pick at Easter (Image: CVS Tendring)

Tracey Quinn, volunteer co-ordinator for young people at CVS Tendring, said: “The volunteers were really excited to spend time in the care home and all really enjoyed talking with and helping the residents.

“At Youth Inspired Tendring, the young people decide what volunteering projects they take on and are always really passionate about supporting residents and causes in the local community.”

The youth volunteers also spent time in Jaywick doing a street litter pick, using the CVS Tendring litter pick hire equipment, and collected six bags of litter.

Youth Inspired Tendring is a youth forum for 16-18year-olds who would like to get involved in volunteering.

Charice Dawson, activities co-ordinator at Corner Lodge, said: “It was wonderful to have the youth volunteers come and visit the residents here at Corner Lodge Care home.”