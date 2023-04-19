Four residents from The Lodge care home in Walton, enjoyed the trip to the Essex Fire Museum in Grays.

The Lodge is run by Black Swan Care Group and as part of its commitment to providing fun activities, they were invited by the museum for a guided tour and lunch.

Informative - Residents visited the museum to learn about the history of firefighters (Image: Black Swan Care Group)

Myra Cabacungan, activities co-ordinator at The Lodge, said: “We had a super day. It was lovely to see our residents enjoying themselves and the team at Essex Fire Museum were so helpful and supportive.”

The museum is on the site of an operational fire station in Hogg Lane, Grays, where the museum volunteer team has created a collection featuring historic fire engines, firefighting equipment, uniforms and photographs.

Visitors to the museum learn about how firefighting has changed over the years as the technology has advanced.

Robin, a resident at The Lodge, thoroughly enjoyed his day out.

He said: “It was magnificent, a wonderful day out.

“I highly enjoyed the museum, very interesting and the staff were very friendly and knowledgeable.”

The Lodge provides care and support for up to 36 people, including support for people living with dementia.