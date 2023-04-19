CARE home residents enjoyed a trip to a museum celebrating the history of firefighters in Essex.
Four residents from The Lodge care home in Walton, enjoyed the trip to the Essex Fire Museum in Grays.
The Lodge is run by Black Swan Care Group and as part of its commitment to providing fun activities, they were invited by the museum for a guided tour and lunch.
Myra Cabacungan, activities co-ordinator at The Lodge, said: “We had a super day. It was lovely to see our residents enjoying themselves and the team at Essex Fire Museum were so helpful and supportive.”
The museum is on the site of an operational fire station in Hogg Lane, Grays, where the museum volunteer team has created a collection featuring historic fire engines, firefighting equipment, uniforms and photographs.
Visitors to the museum learn about how firefighting has changed over the years as the technology has advanced.
Robin, a resident at The Lodge, thoroughly enjoyed his day out.
He said: “It was magnificent, a wonderful day out.
“I highly enjoyed the museum, very interesting and the staff were very friendly and knowledgeable.”
The Lodge provides care and support for up to 36 people, including support for people living with dementia.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here