Essex Police received a call reporting a security concern on a plane on the ground at the airport shortly after 7.40pm on Wednesday, October 19.

Officers responded quickly and worked with partners as Stansted to move the plane to a secure area so they could carry out enquiries.

Following a search of the plane, nothing of concern was found on board.

READ MORE

Three people – two men aged 19 and 23 and a 20-year-old woman – were arrested.

The men have since been told they face no further action but the woman – Lucia Johnson of Marrowbrook Lane, Farnborough – has been summonsed to appear at court.

She is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday, April 19) to face two charges of sending an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message or matter.