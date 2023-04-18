Call of the Wild Zoo, Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers, has successfully bred ring tailed lemurs and Victoria crowned pigeons.

It comes as the zoo is also planning to welcome penguins and a flock of flamingos. The zoo, which opened last February to a whole host of animals, have given keepers a spring in their step.

Andy Clements, head of conservation, said: “We are working on plans to welcome African Penguins and Greater Flamingos.

“I am so excited about these plans and if it goes ahead these will be a big draw for the public and I cant wait to work with them, it will be fun.

“It’s good to see the development of the zoo and we are moving forward. I am so keen to get them in and start working with them.

“I also think it shows the zoo is going in the right direction too.”

Call of the Wild Zoo has replaced the very popular Tropical Wings.

Mr Clements is delighted at the arrival of the ring tailed lemur baby and Victoria crowned pigeon chick.

He added: “It’s very important to us a zoo as these babies are the biggest deal in terms of births at the zoo.

“These are also so cute - who doesn’t want to see cute baby animals. “It’s so exciting and I think it shows we are doing the right things and we couldn’t do it without our great team.

“Animals do not breed unless the conditions and everything is just right. We are also hopeful for more baby animals this spring and summer too.

“It’s one of our biggest success stories so far and the pigeons are notoriously hard to breed too.

"I specialise in birds, so for me it’s huge deal and very exciting.” He said many animals are becoming endangered due to deforestation, such as the Blue Throated Macaws and various Lemur species.

The zoo has been working with other zoos and animal collections across the UK and Europe and bosses say it’s amazing to recognised by these giants in animal care and conservation.