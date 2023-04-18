The Corbeau Seats Rally will return to the area this weekend with a field of more than 100 cars entering the fray.

In Clacton, the Saturday evening seafront stage, which was introduced last year, has been extended for this edition.

At 6pm, rally cars will exit the greensward before meeting in the Hazlemere Road Car Park in Holland-on-Sea.

This year’s contest has drawn back some familiar faces, including inaugural winner Melvyn Evans.

When Melyvn won the first event, he said: “This has been a brilliant day and to win the first closed road event in England was very special for us.

“The spectators were amazing and with the event running like clockwork the organisers did an incredible job.

“Let’s hope this is the start of a new era for rallying.”

In the Clacton section, there will be viewing areas along the stage, free of charge, with the one nearest the start thought of as offering the best views.

The rally’s four Sunday stages have been extended and will cover Little Bromley, Great Bromley, Mistley, Bradfield, Wix and Tendring and Great Bentley.

Alex Porter, Cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council: “We’re really looking forward to the return of the Corbeau Seats Rally after the introduction of the seafront stage in Clacton itself on the Saturday evening last year proved so popular.

“It’s great to have such an exciting event early in the holiday year and to see local hotels and hospitality businesses busy as a result, while the seafront stage allows people to get close to the action and see what rallying is all about.”

The Corbeau Seats Rally will take place on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Roads will be closed from 7am on Sunday to the end of the rally.

For more information email residents@corbeauseatsrally.co.uk and visit corbeauseatsrally.co.uk/spectators-2/ for a map of the rally and road closures.