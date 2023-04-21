Lovers of theatre are urged to don their coat of many colours and join a group of Josephs on an emotional journey, where ‘Any Dream Will Do’.

Darren will reprise his role of Joseph alongside three other esteemed theatre actors and vocalists who have also held the coveted role of Joseph.

The actor who grew up and went to school in Colchester has confirmed his appearance in the production which features artists who have played the role of Joseph in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved show.

Darren, whose acting credits include Hollyoaks, Summer Holiday, The Rocky Horror Show, Footloose, Chicago and Grease, will currently appear in the Stockport, King’s Lynn, Basildon and Clacton, as part of the Dreamcoat Stars spring tour line up.

Darren grew up in Colchester, attending the former Sir Charles Lucas Arts College and undertaking drama classes at evenings and weekends until he was 13.

His career on stage and screen began in 1988, when he won BBC1’s Bob Says Opportunity Knocks, landing the leading role of Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, replacing the departing Philip Schofield, at the London Palladium.

Darren has since gone on to play the role many more times in the West End and UK and tours. This year, he will reprise his role in the musical extravaganza, which opened to sold out audiences at Chelmsford Theatre on March 2.

The show is currently playing a 60 date UK tour, offering powerful vocal performances from the nation’s most loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and many more.

Darren is set to perform at the West Cliff Theatre in Clacton on Sunday, May 14, alongside three other male lead vocalists.

For tickets and more information on the event, visit bit.ly/43B9Z3U.