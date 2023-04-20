The group met up at Asda Clacton on Saturday, April 15 where the Busketeers Choir sang in a bid to raise funds for Message in a Bottle kits.

In total, the choir raised £75 in half an hour.

Members of the Sea Lions club also took part in the Holland-On-Sea Residents' Association garage sale.

Through this effort, they raised an additional £367.66.

Sea Lions member Liz Godden said: “We appreciate the support that you all show us, we could not do what we do, without it.”