Amy announced the birth of her twins last week but kept her fans waiting to find out their names.

On Friday, the reality star shared an update on her Instagram page – a sweet video announcing the names of the twins.

TOWIE favourite Amy and her partner Billy Delbosq have named the twins Billy and Amelia.

Making the announcement to her followers, the mum-of-four said: “Billy River Delbosq [blue heart emoji]. Amelia Mae Delbosq [pink heart emoji].

“Billy and Millie.”

Friends of Amy took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

Amy’s cousin and original TOWIE co-star Harry Derbidge said: “Awww you announced the names. Love Billy and Millie so much! They’re gonna be famous.”

Other TOWIE cast members including Frankie Essex, Chloe Brockett, Chloe Meadows, Cara Kilbey, and Carol Wright also shared their well wishes.

Carol, the mum of Mark and Jessica Wright, said: “Perfect. So happy for you all.”

The video was set to Christina Perri’s song A Thousand Years and included photos and videos of Amy, Billy, and their two tots.

Amy announced the birth of the twins last Monday, after giving birth on April 6.

Her boyfriend Billy Delbosq confirmed their arrival on Instagram, saying: “Welcome to the world our beautiful little twins.

“We are absolutely obsessed with you. The instant love we have for you already is unbelievable.

“You complete our world. Our family is complete.”

Reacting to the birth was Love Island star Dani Dyer, TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou, and The Apprentice legend Tom Skinner.

This was soon followed by a post by the doting mum who said the twins had “stolen [her] heart forever”.

A beautiful video of the new siblings holding hands left some of Amy’s fans in tears, with Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips saying: “Holding hands [eight crying emojis]. Now I’m in tears.”

Who is Amy Childs?

The 32-year-old from Brentwood rose to fame in 2010, appearing as an original cast member in ITV’s reality show The Only Way is Essex.

After leaving TOWIE in 2011, Amy was a housemate in Celebrity Big Brother.

She also launched several business ventures including a beauty salon and clothes boutique in Brentwood town centre.