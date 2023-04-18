Alba Stogden, eight, is set to reach Harwich this month in her latest fundraising adventure, fundraising for Suffolk MIND.

She is fundraising for her father, Grant, who has struggled with his mental health following an amputation of his big toe after an accident at work.

Colourful - Alba with her mother Sophie and father Grant (Image: Sophie Stogden)

The incident occurred on the same day Alba was born and her mother Sophie, detailed the situation.

Sophie said: “It all happened so quickly, Grant lost his toe in the morning and Sophie was born later that evening.

“Grant was in the mental health hospital 12 weeks later and in the past five years he’s been different institutions with Alba visiting him as she’s grown up.

Mummy's Girl - Sophie remains busy as she joins Alba on her treks (Image: Sophie Stogden)

“He’s been home for about three years now and although mental health issues are a lifelong struggle he has been getting better.”

Alba is from Pontefract and has raised more than £27,000 since March 2021 and first started after Sophie pulled her out of school when she was feeling low during lockdown.

Sophie added: “When lockdown hit we took a lot of time to build her back up again.

Bright - Alba can be spotted wearing her colourful clothing to support her sensory condition (Image: Sophie Stogden)

“She’s happiest when she’s outside and we noticed a Samaritans fundraiser, she took it on and loved it.

“From that first fundraiser she’s had a huge fire in her belly for it, we’ve done others and organised her own, we’ve done more than ten at this point.”

Although Alba was feeling a bit down near lockdown, she has always been happy to visit her father during his recovery.

Sophie said: “Alba’s always just seen Grant as her dad, it didn’t matter whether she saw him in a psychiatric facility or not.

“She’s been pretty oblivious to where we were, just excited to spend more time with him.

“We’ve celebrated Christmases and birthdays in hospitals, as parents we’ve just tried to give her the best childhood possible while keeping her safe at all times.”

Alba and Sophie are set to reach Harwich at the end of the month, to donate visit bit.ly/3A6n8Vc.