Damon Albarn performed to crowds alongside a 12-piece band at Coachella, in California, USA, on Saturday.

Performing alongside his band Gorillaz, the 55-year-old was joined by collaborators including Slowthai, Thundercat, and De La Soul.

Speaking to KROQ, the Blur frontman said: “I’m extremely lucky because I get to do a lot of different things.

“Variety is definitely the spice of my life.”

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Who is Damon Albarn?

Damon, who is originally from east London but grew up in Aldham, near Colchester, is best known as the frontman of the rock band Blur and co-creator of the virtual band Gorillaz.

He was a pupil at the Stanway School, in Winstree Road, Colchester, when he met Graham Coxon and formed Blur.

The band released their debut album Leisure in 1991.

In November, Colchester councillors said they were keen for Blur to return to the city for a performance in their hometown.