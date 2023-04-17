Fitness enthusiasts from Anytime Fitness gym in Great Clacton will head from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier and back, repeating the walk as many times as it takes to reach the target.

The challenge is the idea of Tom Shortley, 27, who has type one diabetes, Tom and the team hope to raise as much money as possible for Diabetes UK.

Tom, an employee and personal trainer at Anytime Fitness, said: “Diabetes UK is an exceptional charity and supports so many who have type one and type two diabetes.

“I just want to raise as much money as I can to support them with the amazing work they do.”

Funds raised stand at £650 and with just under a month to go they are hoping to raise at least £1,000 for Diabetes UK.

Tom added: “With such worrying statistics released from Diabetes UK, now more than ever the charity needs donations to continue their work.

“I am so grateful to the rest of the team for taking up this challenge and helping me raise money for them.”

The team is walking on Saturday, May 13, from 5pm, to donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/100kfordiabetesuk.