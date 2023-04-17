The reports claimed that big corporation names like Reeta Chakrabarti, Clive Myrie and Sophie Raworth were among those handed the letters.

This was reported in a number of news publications with claims made that these were being handed out as the broadcaster attempts to save money.

The Mail on Sunday reported that staff at BBC One and Radio 4 had been sent the letters by the interim managing editor of news and current affairs Philipa Busby.

(PA) It was reported that big BBC names had been issued redundancy letters (Image: PA)

The letters read: "As you will be aware, in 2022 we announced a number of changes across BBC News which have meant that some colleagues have been placed at risk of redundancy, including some colleagues in presenter roles."

The letters later go on to propose to staff that those who would "like to consider potentially leaving the BBC under voluntary redundancy” should arrange a meeting with Senior Human Resources Business Partner, Tim Burden.

Huw Edwards updates fans after reports claim big BBC names were issued redundancy letters

Huw Edwards, who has been with the BCC for around 40 years, was quick to break his silence to fans after it was reported that he and his fellow hosts had been issued redundancy letters.

Speaking of the concerns this morning (Sunday, April 16), he said: "Reality check. A standard HR exercise by BBC News."

The tweet included a photograph of the TV personality next to his mother while holding glasses of champagne.

Reality check. A standard HR exercise by @BBCNews (one of many over the years) is just that. A standard invitation to consider applying for voluntary redundancy. Nothing more. As my mam says, don't believe everything in the papers. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iahxq6SNip — ℍ𝕦𝕨 𝔼𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕤 (@thehuwedwards) April 16, 2023

He added: "A standard invitation to consider applying for voluntary redundancy. Nothing more. As my mam says, don't believe everything in the papers."

The BBC echoed this point previously in a statement where it said: "This isn’t about any new job cuts - it’s a standard HR exercise relating to savings we’ve announced previously - and it’s not targeting any individuals; we have to send it to everyone who’s at the same grade.

“We’re looking for expressions of interest in redundancy, not offering it, and it’s not the case that any or everyone who came forward would be accepted."