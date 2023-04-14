One member of the J Block gang stabbed a member of a rival gang in the back in Ipswich in June last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries including a punctured lung, said Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting.

A few weeks later on August 15 last year there was another violent incident at Maple Park near Victoria Street in Ipswich.

On this occasion Michael Crumlish, 27, of Southgreen Gardens, Clacton, who wasn’t a J Block member, had gone to the area armed with a machete and was approached by a J Block member armed with a cosh.

The case was heard at Ipswich Crown Court today

The incident, which took place in broad daylight, was witnessed by members of the public, including children.

Before the court were Michael Crumlish, Gerson Assuncao, 22, of Burke Road, Ipswich, Matas Vaitekunas, 20, of Victoria Street, Ipswich, Bobby Walters, 26, of Victoria Street, Ipswich, Ethan Smith, 22, of Cardiff Avenue, Ipswich, and three 17-yearolds.

Crumlish admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a machete in a public place and affray.

One of the teenagers admitted wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm Assuncao admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, affray, possessing a knife, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Smith admitted being involved in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs while Vaitekunas admitted being involved in the supply of class A and B drugs, affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

One of the 17-year-old youths and Walters admitted affray.

Another of the 17-year-olds admitted being concerned in the supply of class A and Class B drugs and affray.

Gareth Hughes, for Crumlish, said his client’s offences weren’t gang or drug related and were connected to him seeing Walter’s girlfriend.

He said he had “stupidly” taken the machete to Maple Park.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence on all defendants until Tuesday.