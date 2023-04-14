AN Essex special constable has been convicted of two driving offences after he was involved in a collision last month.
Brandon Allen, of Harcourt Road, Llandudno, was arrested on Friday, March 17 following a collision in Mostyn Boulevard, a road in the north Wales town of Llandudno.
The 26-year-old appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 14 where he admitted two charges, one of drink driving and another of careless driving.
Allen has been disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £365.
Misconduct hearings are now being considered by Essex Police following the incident.
