Barrie Marshall, 69, of Great Horkesley will be competing in the Corbeau Seats Rally across Tendring this month.

He is set to turn 70 in July and has taken the decision to step back from rally racing and spend more time with his family.

Bonding - Barrie and Oliver have practiced by competing in several events in the past four years (Image: Barrie Marshall)

Barrie said: “My wife and I have been married for 43 years and we recently bought a Volkswagen camper.

“We went to go away at the weekends and spend more time with each other.

“I’m disappointed that this will be my last competitive event but on the other hand I’d like to do different things in life, it’s time for something else.

Barrie returned to rally racing in 2019 with his co-driver and navigator Tony Hearnden following a 35-year absence.

He originally stopped racing in the 1980s because of work and family commitments but returned after getting the ‘bug’ again.

Barrie added: “Four years ago a friend of mine asked me to be his co-driver in a very quick Ford Escort, stupidly I said yes.

“I knew I’d get car sick but thought I’d give it a try, after four events I was very car sick and it wasn’t fair on him so I stopped.

“Fortunately the bug caught me so I bought a Nissan Micra to build up into a rally car and its been extremely reliable.

“When we did the rally in 2019 we were slow so I put a bigger engine in which has twice the power of the old one, so we’re looking to be more competitive.”

This time, Barrie will be driving with his son Oliver, 39, and is looking forward to the experience.

He said: “It’s great to be a father and son team, we have a laugh and enjoy it.

“Over the past four years we’ve done events all across the country and the Corbeau rally is closed public roads which is great fun too.”

The Corbeau Seats Rally will return to Clacton and the Tendring countryside on April 22 and 23 with a field of more than 100 cars.

For more information email residents@corbeauseatsrally.co.uk.