Natasha Yeo, for example, tragically lost her 14-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross to the disease on Tuesday evening, before her sister Cookie died just 24-hours later.

Spirit had initially been given an anti-sickness injection and discharged on the assumption she had a gastric bug but the next morning she started to deteriorate.

Following an inspection at a different vets she was diagnosed with having Parvovirus, a highly infectious and fatal disease which attacks cells in the intestines.

At the time of speaking to the Gazette, the Jaywick animal lover, left distraught by the deaths, went onto claim she knew of as many as 11 - if not more - dogs who had recently died in the area from Parvovirus.

In this article we will aim to explain what Parvovirus is, the symptoms to look out for, and how the disease can spread between dogs.

What is Parvovirus?

Parvovirus causes severe illness and death in dogs.

According to the PDSA website, it damages the lining of the guts, causing severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

The horrid illness also attacks infection-fighting cells within the bone marrow, which weakens the immune system.

"It’s a highly contagious virus and can live for many years in the environment," said a spokesman for the PDSA.

How do dogs catch Parvovirus?

Experts say a lot of dogs simply catch Parvovirus while out exploring, seeing as it can survive in environments for months to years.

The virus is shed in the poo of infected dogs three to four days after they are infected, then for a couple of weeks after their symptoms clear up.

It can also travel in dirt, so can be found on the bottom of shoes, inside houses, on dog leads, collars, bowls, clothes, toys, and even on human hands.

A spokesman for the PDSA added: "Most dogs are exposed to parvovirus at some point in their life, so the only way to protect them is through regular vaccination."

Symptoms

The PDSA website states that symptoms of parvovirus usually take three to seven days to appear. The symptoms include:

Severe diarrhoea (foul smelling, watery and bloody)

Vomiting

Severely low energy (lethargy)

A very high, or very low temperature

Pale gums

Abdominal (tummy) pain

Reduced appetite

Can Parvo be treated?

The short answer is, no.

"There is no cure, so dogs with Parvovirus need very intensive care and medications to control their symptoms while their body tries to fight the infection," say the PDSA.

Dr April Young, who is the owner of Weeley Veterinary Centre, in Colchester Road, said earlier this week she is aware of a concerning outbreak of Parvovirus in the area.

She said: "My team and I are aware of an outbreak of Parvovirus in the local area.

“This often fatal disease is heart-breaking to diagnose as it is easily preventable by vaccination.

“Dogs initially require a course of two vaccinations which provides cover against Parvovirus along with Distemper, Hepatitis and Leptospirosis.

“There is a lot of misinformation regarding regular vaccinations after the initial course and not every component is required every year.

“But it is correct that the relevant annual booster is essential for providing reliable ongoing protection.

“I strongly recommend making an urgent appointment if your dog’s vaccinations have lapsed. When it comes to Parvovirus prevention is key.”