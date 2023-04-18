The old Elm Tree residential in Elm Tree Avenue, Frinton, was partially destroyed last June in an incident that police said was started deliberately.

New plans have been submitted by Frontier Estates Limited for a building with more parking spaces and greater accessibility for residents.

Consultees to the proposed development have flagged up potential problems with visibility splays for larger vehicles.

A spokesman for Gillings Planning, on behalf of Frontier Estates Limited, said: “The proposed development will be accessed via the existing vehicle access which was utilised by the previous care home.

“The views both north and south along Elm Tree Avenue from the site are unobstructed, ensuring a safe access and egress from the site and onto Elm Tree Avenue.”

Problems were also raised regarding pressure on doctors’ surgeries.

The Gillings Planning spokesman added: “The proposed care home would likely support the existing residents of Frinton so would not result in increased pressures on the current medical services.

“Instead, it would likely reduce this pressure through less doctor and paramedic call outs due to reduced falls by residents in the home and on-site nursing care, as well as lowered GP visits and less time spent in local hospitals.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council held a meeting to discuss several queries on the proposals.

Terry Allen, Frinton and Walton Town Council chairman, said: “The care home is replacing the one that was there and hopefully it will contain modern and updated provisions and facilities that are needed in residential homes.

“I must say that I would’ve perhaps been more agreeable to a facility that would take patients that are bed-blocking in hospitals to relieve the NHS of vital space in their wards as these are in so short supply.

“It would’ve been an ideal location where people could’ve been assessed, finished their treatment and then be moved onto permanent residential care homes or much better their own homes.”

Tendring Council will make the final decision.