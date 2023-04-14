Officers say they want to speak to Scott Warner who absconded from HMP Subdbury more than a week ago.

Warner, 34, absconded from HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, at about 8pm on April 6.

Convict - Derbyshire Constabulary put out a previous appeal to find Warner (Image: Derbyshire Constabulary)

He is serving a sentence of six years and seven months for offences including burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.

Derbyshire police previously issued an appeal to find Warner, with Essex Police now supporting the search with their own appeal.

A spokesman said: "He’s describe as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.

"He has links to the Colchester and Clacton districts."

Anyone with information should call 101 and cite the crime reference number 42/65997/23.