Dorian Jessica shares her latest food creations on her TikTok account which has thousands of followers.

Dorian, who shared how to create ultimate loaded fries, has also tried her luck with inventing new Starbucks drink orders for those who long for American flavours.

In one of her videos she creates the popular American 'pineapple passion' drink.

The TikToker ordered a strawberry base and strawberry sauce at the bottom and raspberry sauce on top, with lemonade slush and cream on top.

She said: "The other day on Instagram I saw a pineapple passion drink with strawberry sauce with lemonade in it and I can't remember what else it had.

"[Starbucks employees] will probably tell me to get lost and they will probably hate me, but I will ask them if they could create something like it."

While ordering, Dorian came across a very helpful barista, Callum, who helped her create the final drink.

The comments loved the helpful barista and sent positive messages like "he needs to get a raise" and "we need to get him in a video".

Callum has also come forward and commented under the TikTok video with "Hello again! It's my favourite customer!Xx"

After the creative conversation, Dorian mentioned that baristas were able to create some other similar drinks for her to try.

She said: "It's splendid! WOW!

"This drink is absolutely amazing. I will get this drink again - what should we get next guys?"

Viewers all over the world loved her idea and rushed to the comments to say they will be trying it as well as give their special orders for the TikToker to try.

One person wrote: "My signature drink is the strawberry açai refresher with peach syrup!" and another one said: "You should try the blue raspberry cloud drink, or the new one, which I think is called mango bubble frap."

Dorian is not a stranger to creating food hacks, as on her TikTok channel, she's trying different trends to create mouth-watering Starbucks drinks, or trying new menu items from multiple fast-food restaurants.