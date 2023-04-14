Stacey Solomon and her family visited Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Brentwood where they got to pet and feed the rescued animals.

Hopefield Animal Sanctuary was founded 30 years ago by Paula and Ernie Clark.

The sanctuary provides space for rescued farm animals and pets that have found themselves without a home as well as some wild animals.

The 33-year-old singer and TV presenter, originally from Dagenham, visited the site to "spend time with the animals".

In a post on Instagram, she said: "Hopefield Animal Sanctuary is the place we visited yesterday.

"We took my children, Rose and Rex, to see the animals as they love them. It was the nicest day out.

"Knowing that the animals have been rescued and get so well while being looked after by the volunteers is the best!"

Rose and Rex enjoyed a day out hugging sheep and feeding Minnie the Pony, the oldest equine resident at the sanctuary.

Stacey continued: "Rose is still so little, so we just walked around, but she still enjoyed watching the animals.

"Have a look at the sanctuary and their page as they are incredible and do so much for their animals."

Stacey is known to heap praise on Essex businesses and organisations.

She reguarly shares her recommendations with her fans.

Stacey visited the Sweetest Treasure sweet shop, located in the Lakeside shopping centre, Thurrock, last month on a quest to find the popular sports drink Prime.

The Sort Your Life Out star shared the details of her visit to the shop on her Instagram account, saying she was sharing it “for anyone else with teenage kids”.

Who is Stacey Solomon?

The 33-year-old singer and TV presenter, originally from Dagenham, rose to fame after finishing in third place on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

She went on to win the tenth series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and is a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

In February, she announced that she and her husband, actor and presenter Joe Swash, had welcomed their newest child, Belle, who was born at the family’s home in Brentwood.