Thyroid UK, based in Darcy Road, St Osyth, has received a grant for £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The non-profit will use the funds to help employ another member of staff, and manage energy and governance costs.

A spokesman for Thyroid UK said: “We are really grateful for this funding as it will help us support even more people with thyroid disease by giving them the information they need to improve their thyroid health.

“Thyroid disease is a silent illness affecting 2 per cent of women and 0.2 per cent of men.

“It can cause symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, depression and hair loss which can all impact day to day life.”

Thyroid UK has now encouraged residents to get checked for thyroid conditions like hyperthyroidism as even minor symptoms can lead to more severe problems.

The spokesman added: “Many people are often unaware that the symptoms they suffer from are caused by thyroid disease.

“Thyroid disease often runs in families and it can take a very long time to be diagnosed.”

For more information on Thyroid UK visit thyroiduk.org.