The late Southend West MP became synonymous with Southend, and secured a lasting legacy when city status was conferred – three days after his death – following years of his campaigning.

Sculptor Andrew Lilley, 69, has created the tribute to honour a man he had long admired.

A location for the sculpture – which cost about £37,000 – has yet to be found.

Andrew said: “Sir David was exemplary among MPs and that needs to be recognised, because it’s quite rare. I admired his principles and what he stood for.

"I was hoping to unveil it this year as it’s a year of the city status.

“He will have his papers in his hand about the city status for Southend and his characteristic smile.”

Sir David represented Southend West in Parliament for 24 years until his murder, which shook the world of politics in October 2021. Before that, he was MP for Basildon for 14 years.

Mr Lilley, who has been a sculptor for four decades, added: “The statue will be very realistic and I am hoping to get public funding for it.

“It is quite far along and I am finishing the body at the moment. It will be authentic with every detail of him.

“I want to recognise his special contribution to Southend becoming a city. I think it needs to be in a central location, perhaps on the pier or the seafront or public space or park.”

John Lamb, West Leigh Tory councillor and Sir David’s friend, said: “This is important because Sir David was someone who represented Southend so well.

“He was one of our greatest supporters in every way, including in Parliament. He was a man of the people who worked for and helped so many people.”

Bosses at Stockvale – which runs Southend’s Adventure Island – backed the tribute.

Marc Miller, managing director, said: “We were contacted some time ago for support for this most worthy project to honour the memory of Sir David.

As a board, we were more than happy to participate.

“Apart from the City status given in his memory, a statue will be a reminder for those demonic fanatics that they cannot win.”

On April 13 last year, Ali Harbi Ali was sentenced to a whole-life prison term at the Old Bailey court in London for Sir David’s murder