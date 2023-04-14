The youngsters travelled from Alresford to Wivenhoe several times kicking doors and throwing bricks at properties.

One incident saw the yobs allegedly assault a resident as she tried to defend her property and another instance saw them target a woman’s home they had been attacking for months.

Anti Social - The yobs were 'running amok' in Wivenhoe (Image: Submitted)

A witness to the incident, who would like to remain anonymous, recalled what he saw.

He said: “I was in the Black Buoy pub and went out to have a cigarette.

"I saw a group of boys attack a nearby property by throwing bricks at its door and kicking it, causing property damage.

“I chased them and managed to have a stand off with one, who I assume was the ring leader; he was very disrespectful.

“The following day they came again and attacked the same property, leaving behind footmarks on the door. Someone else chased them and we got footage.

“I wasn’t at the pub on Friday but apparently they moved on to a property in East Street and were causing trouble to the lady who lived there as well.”

The woman at the first property, who would like to remain anonymous, said the yobs had been targeting her home for four months on and off before repeatedly coming back during the Easter holidays.

She said: “I’ve tried to brush it off and ignore them but they are so aggressive it became unbearable.

“The group was very intimidating, it was actually boys and girls.

"The situation has been quite traumatic but my neighbour helped me chase them away.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received calls around 5.35pm on Friday April 7 reporting disturbances involving a group of boys in the Black Bouy Hill and East Street areas of Wivenhoe.

“The door of an address in East Street was damaged.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incidents 934 and 938 of April 7.”