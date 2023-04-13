A man from Hookfield, Harlow was attacked by an off-lead dog and was left with very serious injuries.

The two suspects who were in control of the dog left the male bleeding after the attack on April 12 at around 1pm.

One of the suspects is a white male, 25 to 35 years old and has a mix of London/Eastern European accents.

The other suspect is a black male, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a dark tracksuit.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact an independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote crime report 42/66641/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."