Dr April Young, who is the owner of Weeley Veterinary Centre, in Colchester Road, says she is aware of a concerning outbreak of Parvovirus in the area.

The relentless disease, which can often be deadly, is spread from dog to dog when they come into contact with faeces before attacking cells in the intestines.

Following several reports of dogs falling ill with worrying symptoms in the Tendring area, Dr Young has now moved to advise concerned animal owners.

Fatal - Siblings Spirit and Cookie have both died of Parvovirus (Image: Public)

She said: "My team and I are aware of an outbreak of Parvovirus in the local area.

“This often fatal disease is heart-breaking to diagnose as it is easily preventable by vaccination.

“Dogs initially require a course of two vaccinations which provides cover against Parvovirus along with Distemper, Hepatitis and Leptospirosis.

“There is a lot of misinformation regarding regular vaccinations after the initial course and not every component is required every year.

“But it is correct that the relevant annual booster is essential for providing reliable ongoing protection.

“I strongly recommend making an urgent appointment if your dog’s vaccinations have lapsed. When it comes to Parvovirus prevention is key.”

The confirmation of the Parvovirus outbreak comes after dog owners in Jaywick reported at least a dozen dogs had died in recent days from the virus.

Distraught - Natasha Yeo, of Jaywick (Image: Public)

Natasha Yeo tragically lost her 14-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross to the disease on Tuesday evening, before her sister Cookie died the following day.

She said: “My dogs have been kept in the garden for the past four weeks after we found out about a bad case of Parvo in Jaywick but my girl still managed to catch it.

“My baby girl Spirit passed away while I was holding her in my arms and we have just also lost my brother’s dog Cookie, who is Spirit’s sister.

“I am truly heartbroken. We are all broken so bad and they have been taken from us too soon but they have grown their wings and are now back together.”